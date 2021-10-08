The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) issued on Thursday the updated ‘Green List’ of countries…reports Asian Lite News

All travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6 (day of arrival counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these Green List countries will also take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries that travellers are arriving from, rather than citizenship.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of 8th October, 2021 at 12:01am:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burma

Burundi

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech

Republic Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Russia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

UK

USA

Uzbekistan.

