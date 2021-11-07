Iran Asks West To Shift Stance on Nuke Talks

The upcoming nuclear talks will progress rapidly if the US and European parties abandon any requests beyond the 2015 agreement and adopt a constructive approach, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said…reports Asian Lite News

In a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Amir Abdollahian praised Moscow’s “constructive and positive” position regarding the Iranian nuclear program, according to a briefing by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iran “takes into account” earlier developments in the Vienna talks under the previous government, and will “forcefully” defend its position in the upcoming dialogue, Xinhua news agency quoted Amir Abdollahian as saying.

Although Iran is pessimistic about the US intentions, the Minister noted, it will return to full compliance with the landmark agreement if the United States does the same, without putting forward additional demands.

Amir Abdollahian said Tehran will maintain its technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but stressed that the agency’s director-general must abstain from political positions.

According to the Iranian briefing, the Russian Foreign Minister said all sides must return to full compliance with the 2015 agreement, and first and foremost the US.

Lavrov said Russia has always stressed the necessity for the US to stop the action detrimental to the nuclear agreement.

On November 3, Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani announced an agreement to resume the Vienna nuclear talks for the revival of the nuclear deal on November 29, after a several-month hiatus following the change of government in Iran between June and late August.

