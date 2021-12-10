Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the country has not received any “constructive and forward-looking” proposals from the West in the ongoing talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)…reports Asian Lite News

If the European parties to the deal study Iran’s proposals carefully and without “false presuppositions”, they will find out that the proposals are within the framework of the JCPOA and focus on the unfinished topics of previous talks, Xinhua news agency quoted Amir Abdollahian as saying during a telephone call with EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell on Thursday.

Iran FM: No constructive proposals from West over nuke talks

The Foreign Minister emphasised what he called “Iran’s completely peaceful nuclear program,” noting that “resolving the nuclear concerns is directly related to the complete lifting of sanctions”.

For his part, Borrell also referred to the challenges that could damage the talks, expressing hope that with the efforts and interaction of all parties, the Vienna talks would move toward reaching an agreement.

He called for solving some concerns about Iran’s current nuclear program and stressed the importance of cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

ALSO READ: Iranian official slams sanctions imposed by US amid nuclear talks

The new round of negotiations between Iran and other remaining parties to the deal which started last week in Vienna called for a pause on December 3, in a bid to review Iran’s two proposals which urge the priority of removal of US sanctions.

The parties reconvened on Thursday.

Advertisements

