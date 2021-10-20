Scores of families affected by the latest terrorist attacks in two Afghan provinces have received humanitarian aid provided by Iran…reports Asian Lite News

At least 93 worshippers were killed and more than 230 people wounded in suicide bomb attacks against two Shiite Muslim mosques during Friday prayers in northern Kunduz and southern Kandahar provinces earlier this month, Xinhua New Agency reported.

In northern Kunduz province, 240 families of victims were provided food and non-food items on Monday morning, Matiullah Rohani, director of provincial information and culture directorate, told Xinhua.

Iran helps the families affected by terrorist attacks in Afghan

The assistance was dispatched to Kunduz airport a couple of days ago by planes, the official said.

Earlier on Monday, two planes transported 35 tons of relief goods consignment, including 10 tons of medicines, from Iran to Kandahar International Airport, according to Hafiz Abdul Hai, head of provincial health directorate.

ALSO READ: Khalilzad faces flak over his ‘destructive role’ in Afghanistan

A total of 30 patients, who sustained serious wounds, will be shifted to Iran from a regional hospital in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar, the official noted.

The affiliates of Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the deadly explosions that occurred on October 15 and October 8 in Afghanistan

Advertisements

