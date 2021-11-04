The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 when Donald Trump was in office, and imposed sanctions on Iran…reports Asian Lite News

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator, said that the Vienna nuclear talks for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume on November 29.

Iran Vienna nuke talks to resume on Nov 29

“In a phone call with Enrique Mora, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at the removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on Nov. 29 in Vienna,” Bagheri Kani tweeted late Wednesday.

After meetings between Bagheri Kani and Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service, in Tehran and Brussels, Iran and the European Union had agreed on the resumption of talks in November, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran has said the issue of lifting sanctions and the related parties’ full implementation of obligations to the JCPOA will be the main agenda of the talks which has been suspended since June following a shift in Iran’s administration.

US and Iranian officials began indirect talks in Vienna this April to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement, but their disagreements remained significant after six rounds of negotiations, which have been interrupted due to Iran’s government transition.

To pressure Tehran, US President Joe Biden’s administration has recently reiterated the window for negotiations on a return to the JCPOA will not be open forever and warned of turning to other options if diplomacy fails.

The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 when Donald Trump was in office, and imposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran has gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the deal since May 2019.

