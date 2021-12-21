Iranian envoy to Sanaa dies of Covid

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday said that the country’s envoy to Sanaa, the capital of Yemen which is controlled by the Houthi militia, has died of Covid-19…reports Asian Lite News

“Hassan Irloo contracted the coronavirus at his place of mission” in Sanaa, Xinhua news agency quoted Khatibzadeh as saying in an official statement.

“Unfortunately, he returned to the country in an unfavorable condition, and despite using all the treatment steps to improve his condition, he was martyred this morning,” he added.

Irloo was brought to Tehran, after Baghdad mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia, by an Iraqi plane on Sunday.

