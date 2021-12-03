Israel reports four new cases of Omicron variant

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Friday reported four new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country. The fresh infections took the total number of Omicron cases in Israel to seven…reports Asian Lite News

The new cases are of four passengers who have recently returned from South Africa, all of whom are not vaccinated against coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry.

The Ministry added that there is a high suspicion of another 27 cases of Omicron in Israel, for which the results of genomic sequencing tests have not been received. And 22 of the 27 people were not vaccinated, or recovered more than half a year ago. Eight out of the 27 have recently returned from abroad.

In addition, there are 14 other cases of low suspicion for the variant, as their uncertain test results were sent for re-testing.

