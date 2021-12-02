Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has emphasised the need for action rather than words to bring a resolution to the Palestinian question…reports Asian Lite News

The lack of progress on the Palestinian question is “disheartening,” Shahid told the UNGA plenary meeting on the question of Palestine and the situation in the Middle East, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Words cannot save Palestinian people suffering from decades of occupation, arbitrary arrests, and the use of excessive force against them.”

UNGA President urges early resolution of Palestinian question through action

“Words cannot restore their demolished homes or halt the proliferation of illegal settlements on their land,” he added.

“These issues can only be resolved when we take action to resolve them: by providing humanitarian assistance; ending this conflict; upholding the human dignity of the region’s inhabitants,” the UNGA President stressed.

Shahid underscored that “the most important thing we can do is bring an end to this conflict by facilitating a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.”

“That two-states solution, as outlined in Resolution 181, remains the only path to ensuring that Palestinians and Israelis can both realise their legitimate aspirations, living side-by-side in peace and security, based on the 1967 borders, and with Jerusalem as the capital of both states,” he said.

“Yet, until now we have not achieved the establishment of a state for the Palestinian people in line with international law,” he added.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan’s speech at UNGA draws flak

“Remedying this requires a multilateral political process aimed at achieving a just and peaceful solution. One based on international law and relevant UN resolutions,” Shahid said.

“We must continue to push for a return to constructive negotiations between the parties to resolve the complex issues.”

Advertisements

