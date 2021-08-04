The event in honour of the unsung heroes will witness some soulful music by many talented musicians from India…writes Siddhi Jain.

Soldiers are the backbones of our country. Ahead of India’s upcoming Independence Day, an annual concert series titled ‘Amar Jyoti’ is set to present a tribute to unknown soldiers through a unique amalgamation of two classical dance forms, Bharatanatyam and Kathak, on stage.



Presented by Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society, this tribute will feature a unique concept ‘Samyuktam: We are United’ — bringing two dancing divas together, Bharatanatyam by Rukmini Vijayakumar and Kathak by Vidha Lal.



The event in honour of the unsung heroes will witness some soulful music by many talented musicians from India. Featuring artistes on various instruments and vocals include young tabla maestro Pranshu Chatur Lal, mridangam maestro Harsha Samaga, Pavithra Chari and Rohith Bhat Uppoor, Atul Shankar, Mudassir Khan, G Raghavendra Prasath and TS Sharath.



Shruti ChaturLal, granddaughter of the tabla legend and the artistic director at Pandit Chaturlal Festival said, “Under the aegis of Pandit Chatur Lal Festival, we have been successfully organizing the Amar Jyoti editions. It has been quite challenging to put this concert together since the artists were travelling from Bangalore after the second wave of Covid. In fact, even without the audience, this is a grand musical tribute to the martyrs of India — the unsung, unknown soldiers who have laid their lives for our freedom. We started this series in 1990 as a small effort from our side to honour and extend our gratitude to the martyrs of our nation and this year it marks its commencement of 24th edition.”

Tabla player Pranshu Chatur Lal shares, “The production ‘Samyuktam — We Are United’ is specially designed to motivate us through these difficult times and assist us in strengthening our unity. With our jugalbandi, viewers will be able to experience a blend of two Indian classical dance forms Kathak and Bharatanatyam uniquely but also the nuances of Hindustani and Carnatic rhythms and music traditions combining the grace and power of dance will for sure be considered to be magical to the eye.”



The concept of the event was conceptualised to acknowledge the valour and courage of our brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives battling for the country. The event can be viewed on August 7 at 7:00 PM on YouTube.

ALSO READ-Dance Day marked by Healing Our Earth

READ MORE-Riverdance prepares for UK tour

Advertisements

