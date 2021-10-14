Asda’s Diwali selection has everything covered, whether you’re looking for snacks and treats, simple cooking from the frozen range or a complex list of ingredients to prepare your favourite meal. You don’t need to look any further as the shelves are stocked with your favourite brands at an affordable price that’ll make all your preparations a breeze

As the time to start preparing for your Diwali celebrations approaches, ASDA is there for you with a range of Diwali ingredients, treats and essential supplies that’s bigger and better than ever. Enjoy reuniting with your family and friends this year for an extra-special and memorable festive period without any worries, thanks to ASDA’s selection of all your favourite products and trusted brands all under the same roof.













This year, it just got even easier to find everything you need for the perfect Diwali celebration, with 35 ASDA stores in key areas featuring a Diwali product range in the seasonal aisle for the first time, gathering all your most trusted brands in one easy-to-browse location in-store and making it easier for you to get ready to celebrate. You can also shop Asda’s Diwali range online HERE.

Visit your nearest ASDA to begin stocking up on your favourite Diwali snacks, treats and supplies, or head to asda.com to browse your Diwali essentials from anywhere.

This festive season, you can pick up a 10kg pack of Medium Elephant Atta for only £6, or East End’s finest Chakki Atta for £5.50, as well as a 10kg bag of Trophy’s Basmati Rice for just £10.50, allowing you to purchase your bulk ingredients with ease. Cupboard essentials are equally affordable, with a Rubicon 4 litre pack selling for £4.50 and any 3 KTC tins for just £1.

ASDA is excited to help you celebrate the festival of lights and ensure everything is as easy, convenient, and affordable as possible in the run up to the festival so you can focus on what's important – celebrating with your family, friends and loved ones. Visit your nearest ASDA to begin stocking up on your favourite Diwali snacks, treats and supplies, or head to asda.com to browse your Diwali essentials from anywhere.





