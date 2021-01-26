The meeting was slated to take place on Monday between opposition leaders and a three-member government delegation…reports Asian Lite News

The Pakistan opposition backed out from a scheduled meeting with the Imran Khan-led government, which was expected to lower the current rife between the two sides, but instead widened the gap, a media report said on Tuesday.



The meeting was slated to take place on Monday between opposition leaders and a three-member government delegation, the Dawn news report said.



The decision came after a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Parliament House.



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar told Dawn news that the opposition did not go for the talks as the PML-N was busy in its parliamentary party meeting.



“We cannot meet the government without PML-N,” he added.



Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan also told Dawn news that the government planned to invite the opposition for another round of talks in the coming days.



