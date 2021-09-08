Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade potential…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai’s growing appeal as a strategic hub African companies that are keen to expand their global reach and tap into new trade opportunities will be a main focus of discussions at the 6th Global Business Forum Africa, which descends on Dubai October 13-14th 2021.

The high-level forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is organised in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

AFRICA_ENG-logo

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber) has announced the agenda for the Global Business Forum (GBF) Africa 2021 – the first of its programme of activities that it is running as the Official Business Integration Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bearing the theme Transformation Through Trade, GBF Africa 2021 will turn its attention to explore an array of challenges and opportunities across the continent that have emerged in the wake of Covid 19 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while putting the spotlight on Dubai as a preferred gateway connecting African countries to promising markets in various regions of the world build new bridges between the African and UAE business communities.

ALSO READ: Dubai Air show 2021 on the move

Day one of GBF Africa 2021 commences with sessions tackling a variety of trend and issues reshaping African economies at the moment, including the role of regional and international partnerships such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in reshaping the trade and investment landscapes and driving sustainable growth, capital as a factor driving innovation, and prospects for expanding UAE-Africa economic cooperation.

On the second day of the forum, conversations will shift to Dubai as a model for logistics, infrastructure development and smart city solutions that can be replicated in African markets, in addition to growing momentum behind African entrepreneurs, smart agriculture and digital economy initiatives.

H.E HAMAD BUAMIM, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF DUBAI CHAMBER: “Rapid changes have transformed the trade dynamics in Africa and around the world over the last year and a half, creating new prospects for UAE companies can benefit from as they look to tap into new high-potential markets.”

HE Hamad Buamim

As one of the biggest events to be held at Expo 2020 Dubai, GBF Africa 2021 will open new doors of opportunity for visiting delegates, while familiarising them with Dubai’s economy, business environment and competitive advantages, H.E. Buamim added.

GBF Africa 2021 is part of Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forums series that was launched in 2013, which also explored economic potential in Latin America and the ASEAN region. Previous editions of the forum have attracted participants from 65 countries, including 32 presidents of state and government, 140 ministers and government officials, and nearly 1,000 business leaders, company heads and CEOs. More than 1,800 bilateral business meetings were organised between investors during past forums.

Advertisements

