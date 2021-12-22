Anand Eswaran is a founding member of the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and served on the executive advisory board for 12 years…reports Asian Lite News

Hot on the heels of Indian-origin Parag Agarwal being appointed as Twitter CEO, another Indian-origin executive Anand Eswaran has made it to the high-profile league of global honchos calling the shots at Big Tech.

Eswaran, who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors of global IT firm Veeam, will lead the company to achieve the next $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and beyond.

Eswaran joined Veeam from RingCentral where he was President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing exponential growth and customer expansion. Before RingCentral, he was responsible for Microsoft’s Enterprise Commercial and Public Sector business globally.

Today my @RingCentral chapter closes with unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships. My next chapter begins – promising opportunities to learn and grow. New beginnings as CEO of @Veeam. Excited! #understatement https://t.co/kjiuAMZYCp — Anand Eswaran (@anandeswaran) December 16, 2021

Before Microsoft, Eswaran was the Executive Vice President of the $5.4 billion Global Services business at SAP, leading 17,000 business process and technology professionals to accelerate customer and partner value creation through SAP’s enterprise applications.

He has held multiple other leadership roles including Vice President of Global Software Services at HP, Vice President of Global Professional Services at Vignette (now OpenText), and Senior Manager at Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac).

He is a founding member of the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and served on the executive advisory board for 12 years.

Eswaran holds a master’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai. He is married and has two children.

