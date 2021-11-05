Jordan received 2nd batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine by China

Jordan has received the second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government…reports Asian Lite News

A handover ceremony was held at a vaccination centre in the capital Amman, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, Chen Chuandong and Jordanian Minister of Health, Firas Hawari on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Chen said the joint efforts of China and Jordan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic reflects the profound friendship between the two countries, and has boosted confidence and resolve in defeating the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recalling that Jordan participated in the clinical trial of the Sinopharm vaccine and granted approval for its emergency use in no time, the Chinese ambassador said Jordanians’ high turnout represents their votes of confidence for the Chinese vaccine.

For his part, Hawari expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for the generous donation and support provided to Jordan in various fields, especially in fighting the pandemic, adding that this donation will contribute to Jordan’s national campaign of vaccination against the coronavirus.

The vaccines arrived in Amman on October 31, representing the second batch received from China. The first batch was received in April 2021.

Jordan commenced a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 13 with priority over the vulnerable groups and frontline health workers.

The kingdom has so far reported 868,493 Covid-19 infections with 11,077 deaths.

