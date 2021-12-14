Iran reports 2,706 new Covid cases

Iran’s Health Ministry has reported 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s total infection to 6,157,519…reports Asian Lite News

The pandemic also claimed 42 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 1,30,764, said the update by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Monday.

A total of 5,975,404 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,069 remain in intensive care units, according to the Ministry.

By Monday, 58,778,763 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 49,560,783 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 2,745,192 people in the country have received the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report added that 40,157,086 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

