Morocco suspends regular int’l flights over Omicron variant

Morocco will suspend all regular international passenger flights for two weeks over concern about the new Covid-19 variant Omicron…reports Asian Lite News

The suspension will come into effect starting Monday’s midnight, the Moroccan Monitoring Committee of Covid-19 said on Sunday in a statement.

The decision has been taken due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, so as to preserve Morocco’s achievements in managing pandemic, it added.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 116 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 949,648, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry also reported one fatality from Covid-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 14,774.

