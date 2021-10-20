Moroccan authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,355 kg of cocaine transiting from South America to Europe…reports Asian Lite News

The operation occurred on Monday at Tanger Med port, and the large quantity of cocaine was found concealed in a cargo ship, which had departed from a Brazilian port and was heading to the ports of Antwerp and Portbury, it quoted a statement by the Moroccan police, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moroccan foils attempt to struggle 1,355kg cocaine

This security operation is part of the North African country’s efforts to fight against international cocaine trafficking operations, it added.

Given its position at the crossroad of Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Morocco is considered a key route in international drug trafficking.

