Breakbulk Middle East (BBME), the region’s only dedicated event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, to return to Dubai as an in-person event next year…reports Asian Lite News

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Breakbulk Middle East (BBME), the region’s only dedicated event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, will return to Dubai as an in-person event next year. Scheduled to take place at the World Trade Centre on 1 & 2 February 2022, the event has witnessed significant growth over the years.

BBME Exhibition

More than 1700 companies from over 70 countries including industry leaders, government officials and specialists from the private sector are expected to participate and engage in discussions related to post-COVID recovery and challenges and opportunities in the industry, including supply chain disruptions, economic development and innovation. The event’s 2020 in-person edition witnessed the attendance of Arab transport ministers and government officials from Syria, Sudan, Egypt, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In 2021, Breakbulk Middle East was held as a virtual event under the patronage of UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. It provided critical continuity between the two physical events, building a strong foundation as Breakbulk Middle East prepares to return to Dubai in 2022.

The exhibition floor will include major industry players DP World, UAE as the Host Port, Abu Dhabi Ports, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Al Faris, Mammoet, Volga-Dnepr and MICCO, along with others to represent the project cargo supply chain throughout the Middle East and its connections around the world.

H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

H. E . SUHAIL AL MAZROUEI, UAE MINISTER OF ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE: “Over the past year, we have faced unprecedented health and economic challenges that have disrupted nearly every business, including the breakbulk industry and global supply chain. We are now moving into a post-COVID world where disruptive innovation and productive cooperation will define the industry for decades to come. Despite the disruption, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence the freight and logistics market in UAE is expected to reach USD 30.33 billion growing at a CAGR of 10.21% until 2026. The consistent growth and the expected outcomes are only due to the support we have received from industry stakeholders including the ports of the UAE. Furthermore, as part of our endeavours to establish the UAE as one of the leading centres for trade in the world, we recently organised an assembly of leaders from the government and private sector within the industry to prepare the UAE’s candidacy for its Category-B membership at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). As a leading industry event in the UAE, Breakbulk Middle East has become a networking hub for decision-makers from the government and public and private sectors to forge business relationships and promote collaboration. We are confident that 2022 will support us in our efforts to help the country retain its leading status despite market challenges.”

Supply chain innovation

H.E Sheikh Nasser Majid Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure emphasized, “The breakbulk and project cargo sector that represents a complex market, encompassing commodities as varied as steel and forest products, to heavy-lift shipments for wind turbines and equipment for construction work, plays an essential role in the Middle East. The UAE is a front-runner in this sector, occupying a predominant position as a trans-shipping centre. Several factors such as the quality of the port infrastructure and the country’s strategic location that enables it to serve as a link between the East and West, have led the UAE to achieve a leading status. According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the total output for the logistics services sector reached AED219 billion and the sector is expected to see an increase despite the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic. The continuous initiatives of the government clubbed with efforts of events like Breakbulk Middle East play a significant role in reinforcing the industry by uniting industry players and providing a platform to discuss the hardships faced.”

H.E Sheikh Nasser Majid Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Post-COVID growth opportunities

Owing to UAE’s vision and quick action to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, Breakbulk Middle East will prove to be a key event that will help the UAE prepare for the next 50 years. The 2022 edition capitalises on the region’s innovation and technological advancement, infrastructure and government policies and incentives to help attendees generate leads for new business across the project supply chain.

The UAE has been among the fastest growing economies in the MENA region to resume commercial activities previously halted to curb the spread of COVID-19. Precautionary measures and safety protocol has been formulated to ensure business continuity. As port development in the region reaches new heights, capitalising on opportunities is what a successful future will remain dependent upon. With Abu Dhabi Ports owning, managing and operating 10 ports in the UAE, they are aware that a robust and advanced infrastructure is vital for success in today’s market. One of the directives as an organisation is to support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to foster a sustainable and diversified economy.

As well as 1st class infrastructure and superb service levels, Abu Dhabi Ports believes in customer choice as they do provide complete end-to-end supply-chain support solutions to their increasing list of global customers, and help them realise competitive advantage and growth, especially during challenging times. Therefore, Breakbulk Middle East has also demonstrated its ability to align with the industry’s best interest, and as a result, they too have been able to grow year in and year out.

BEN BLAMIRE, EVENT DIRECTOR, BREAKBULK MIDDLE EAST: “The events business was one of the most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry faced immense challenges that were addressed by technology, thus allowing us to take our event virtual. However, as we move to a post-pandemic phase, we are excited to go back to hosting the Breakbulk Middle East physically. Over the years, we’ve been able to build some great partnerships with industry leaders and experts that have helped Breakbulk Middle East maintain its strong position in the market as one of the most sought-after events in the breakbulk and project cargo industry. Post-COVID, Breakbulk Middle East will be one of the first events to unite leaders and experts, that will facilitate collaborations and partnerships in the sector and lead to rapid growth and transformation. Its placement during Expo 2020 will ensure greater participation from experts and decision-makers from the GCC and beyond, resulting in numerous new project opportunities.”

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media concluded, “Dubai has always been the ideal venue for Breakbulk Middle East, and because of the nation’s resiliency, it is one of only a few countries in the world to lift its travel restrictions. The UAE’s strategic location and excellent reputation will further enable the participation of industry professionals, key decision-makers, experts and enthusiasts from around the globe in the highly anticipated elite gathering.

At Breakbulk Middle East, our primary aim is to facilitate greater exposure for participants in our quest to bring innovative solutions and a progressive culture for the benefit of the regional and international supply chain industry. With our upcoming edition, we will strive to realise this vision.

As the fastest growing event in the industry, Breakbulk Middle East will continue to be a key contributor to the region’s economic development by allowing participants to discover new project opportunities.”

