Hamdan meets Omani Deputy PM at Expo 2020

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, today met with Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman, at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bin Tariq is on a visit to the UAE to preside over the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman at the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance ties between the UAE and Oman.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the fraternal ties between the two countries which have grown under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. He congratulated the leadership and people of Oman on the country’s 51st National Day anniversary and wished them further progress and prosperity under the leadership of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Bin Tariq congratulated the UAE for organising an exceptional Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it brings significant benefits and opportunities to the region. He also praised the UAE pavilion and its exhibits which highlight the UAE’s progress over the last fifty years.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and a number of ministers and senior officials. (WAM)

