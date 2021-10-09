The ‘Heirloom Project’ that honours diverse Isalmic design techniques will display curated products from across the globe.…writes Nimerta C Sharan

Your monthly round up of the latest lifestyle launches, from luxury indulgences to artisanal creations, here’s what you can look forward to :

Bag This



Exciting news for all handbag lovers, luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton recently launched their limited edition handbags ‘Artycapucines – Chapter 3’. Six internationally — acclaimed artists have transformed the black canvas of the timeless Capucines bag into beautiful art pieces. Each bag will be available in a limited edition of 200 and will be released worldwide at the end of October 2021.



Add To Cart



Looking for a quick festive fashion fix for you and your loved ones? E-commerce giant AJIO has announced its hottest fashion sale starting September 30, 2021. The shopping platform has roped in stylist Sonam Kapoor as the face of the sale that will offer more than 2500 brands at discounted prices.

Artisan Love



The country’s leading design house, Good Earth, in collaboration with textile designer Madeline Weinrib will present its collection of ‘butah’ motif dinnerware and home textiles at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, New York. The ‘Heirloom Project’ that honours diverse Isalmic design techniques will display curated products from across the globe.

Macaron Mania



Sweet dreams are made of this! Iconic French patisserie Laduree has opened its first Indian outpost at Delhi’s upscale Khan Market. Spread over three floors, the bakery currently has twelve macaron flavours, their signature pastries and tea cakes and other brunch and high-tea items on the menu. Bon appetit.

Bright And Beautiful



Raw Mango’s latest festive edit ‘Moomal’ goes live on their website on September 26, 2021. Inspired by the richness and diversity of Rajasthan, the collection consists of organza and silk saris and shararas, gota lehengas and kurtas and embroidered odhnis. The colours and silhouettes are just right for the upcoming festive season.

