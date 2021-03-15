Launching the collection, Sara will feature in a video clip shot in Jaipur scheduled for release at 9 p.m. on Monday…writes Puja Gupta.

Bridal fashion keep changing as per the new trends and innovations. Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra is all set to showcase his latest collection, ‘Nooraniyat’ with his muse Sara Ali Khan in a range of new-age bling, dynamic and wayward selection of bridal assortment this season.

The collection inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time. It travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours, silhouettes that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire.

Talking about the collection, Sara says, “The collection is so diverse, it’s ethnic yet modern, experimental and fun. It felt great to play the bride of Manish Malhotra, especially when there is no bridegroom involved (giggles). I love Manish, his clothes, and his vibe. The soundtrack, it’s so soulful and sits brilliantly with the collection. I personally loved two pieces; my favourite look of the season is either the wine silk lehenga with gold metallic thread or the black raw silk lehenga with antique gold embroidery.

On working with Sara, Manish says, “It’s always fun to work with people you know. I’ve worked with Sara for almost all her movies up until now, and there is an understated understanding between us. Sara looks stunning, and the essence of ‘Nooraniyat’ just reverberates with her personality. She is confident and sure of her own style, much like the brides of today. We had so much fun shooting, and everything ensued exactly the way we desired.”

Launching the collection, Sara will feature in a video clip shot in Jaipur scheduled for release at 9 p.m. on Monday.

Commenting on the experience of shooting the video, Sara says, “Manish is the coolest, most genuine, loving, and compassionate person I’ve ever known, and the entire team was outstanding, so hands-on. Everybody was so involved, and I had a blast while shooting for this collection. We all collaborated in every aspect of the shoot. We ate a lot of mouth-watering delicacies of Jaipur, and I would love to do it all over again in a beat.”

The collection will be available at stores and online from the first week of April.

Also Read-Fashion really means ‘sustainability’

Read More-Katrina speaks on sustainable fashion

Advertisements

