Celebrities have habit of quitting social media frequently. Actor Amit Sadh on Wednesday uploaded what will possibly be his last post on Instagram. In the post, he informed fans that he is leaving social media for good.

In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn’t feel right about spamming people with trivial posts.

“I am going offline. The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for the things to get better,” he wrote in the post.

In his post he also urged people to help those who are in need, especially daily wagers.

Amit ended his three-para post by thanking fans and assuring them that he is not abandoning them. The actor also requested all his fans to take care of themselves, help the needy, give people salaries on time and be safe.

