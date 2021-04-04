Akshay shared on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine…reports Asian Lite News.

Actor Akshay Kumar is on full active mode in the new year. Some of his movies to be hit in theatres in the upcoming months. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated himself.

Akshay shared on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.

“I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he tweeted.

He then requested those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon,” the actor added.

Akshay had started shooting for his next titled “Ram Setu”.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

