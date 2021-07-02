Alia posted a string of pictures from the film’s set. In one image, she is seen posing with Bhansali. She even shared some behind-the-camera shots on Instagram…reports Asian Lite News.

Alia Bhatt is aquiring a status of mature acting through selective characters. Alia has wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. She says working with the director had been a dream all her life and it has also been a “gigantic life changing experience”.



Alia posted a string of pictures from the film’s set. In one image, she is seen posing with Bhansali. She even shared some behind-the-camera shots on Instagram.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote: “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!



“But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.”

Alia feels evolved as she walks out of the set.



“I walk out of this set a diff person today!” she shared.



“I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.A When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens Of Mumbai”.

