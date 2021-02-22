The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19, it was announced on Monday. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.



“KARTIK AARYAN – TABU – KIARA ADVANI: #BHOOLBHULAIYAA2 RELEASE DATE… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 – starring #KartikAaryan, #Tabu and #KiaraAdvani – to release in cinemas on 19 Nov 2021… Directed by Anees Bazmee… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted confirming the news.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to be a different tale with new characters. However, it will reportedly include two songs from the original film.

Vidya Balan

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also features in an upcoming thriller titled Dhamaka. The film casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is being directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.

Also Read-Kiara Shares Acting Experience With Akshay

Read More-Akshay’s ‘throwback’ wish for Twinkle

Advertisements

