Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared throwback pictures from his modelling days on his social media.

Big B took his fans down memory lane with pictures from his modelling days on his Instagram.

In his nostagia trip post, he expressed the desire to go back to those days.

Amitabh looked dapper in two pictures, where he is seen dressed in a formal black and grey outfit and another one in multi-coloured trousers and a black T-shirt carrying a duffle bag.

“…would be so nice to be back to such days..but..,” he wrote.

Big B’s Instagram got flooded with comments from Bollywood and fans.

Amitabh Bachchan (ANI)

Actor Rohit Roy commented, “My life is centered around those days Amit ji..my existence is a sum total of THOSE days,” with a heart emoji.

