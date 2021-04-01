I think when I choose a character, I look at it as a challenge and if it is something that I have done before, I try to make it better,” Amrutha speaks with Yashika Mathur.

OTT is a normal platform for the present period of film industries. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is gearing up for the release of her Marathi film “Well Done Baby” on OTT. She says her job is to act well and not be concerned about which platform her project releases.

“I feel any kind of work that gets a bigger audience is a win-win situation. I think I am getting the best of both worlds. Before lockdown, two of my very big films were released. One was ‘Malang’ in Hindi and ‘Choricha Mamla’ in Marathi, and both did really well. I think for actors it is important to do our job and not think about which platform (the work) is going to be released. When you work with dedication, everyone sees it. Across platforms, what I can do is see what I bring to the table,” she told .

She added: “For me, choosing scripts does not depend on whether it is a feature film or an OTT project. For me, the script, the director, the story and the entire ensemble is important and not where it’s going to be showcased.”

The actress has worked in digital space earlier, in the series “Damaged”. Reflecting on why digital platforms can have an edge over feature films, Amruta feels it has to do with the availability of stronger content.

“I feel very confident while doing my work and choosing my character. It is irrespective of it being a project on OTT or feature films It’s just that OTT gives you an edge over choosing bolder and more content driven films other than feature films. I think when I choose a character, I look at it as a challenge and if it is something that I have done before, I try to make it better,” she says.

Talking about “Well Done Baby”, which also stars actor Pushkar Jog, Amruta says: “My character is a very strong, stubborn, career oriented girl, who is working through a failed marriage and in the process of that, she gets pregnant. How she has to tackle her dreams and aspirations along with her baby along with the baby starts taking a toll on her. A very common thing between me and my character is that she is very connected to her mom. I had a blast performing this character.”

