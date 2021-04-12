The actor says he will make a good example out of Punjab which will inspire the entire nation…reports Asian Lite News.

Sonu Sood gained a great response from people through his for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Sonu Sood, the Messiah of the migrants who refuses to call himself so, has donned a new hat. Beginning Sunday, he is the brand ambassador of the Punjab government for its Covid vaccination programme.

The actor says he will make a good example out of Punjab which will inspire the entire nation.

Talking about the responsibility that he now has, Sonu tells, “I feel really blessed, motivated. A huge amount of responsibility is on my shoulders that I have to spread the message across to everyone. People have to get vaccinated and we make sure that every family gets its share of vaccination. We should be an example for everyone that how fast people get vaccinated in Punjab. I am on it and we will make sure that the message reaches out to everyone and reaches fast. I always feel that when something like this happens, it has to start from Punjab.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement of appointing Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for vaccination a day after meeting him, who called on him at his residence.

“There is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine. There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu’s popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations,” said the Chief Minister earlier on Sunday.”When people hear this Punjab ‘da puttar’ talk about the benefits of vaccines, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him,” Amarinder Singh said.

Sonu Sood has lately been working for people – from helping migrants stuck during lockdown, to providing e-rickshaws to the unemployed, the actor is garnering praise from fans across the country.

Also Read- Sonu Sood, Riteish to help ‘Warrior Granny’

Read More-Sonu Sood opens Up On Entry Into Politics

Advertisements

