Singing queen Shreya prepares herself to be a mom soon. Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram, on Sunday, to post a series of pictures from her virtual baby shower.

The singer is glowing in the pictures and sports a ‘Mom To Be’ sash. She is holding a ‘Mommy to be’ card as well. In front of her, Shreya has a plate and bowls full of food, cooked by her friends.

She captioned the pictures as: “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance?????? Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’ ???? Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games??..

How lucky am I! ?? Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls. @moitrasarada @sharivanaik @kaushiki_sings @saiyami @rush2mee #IndraniDi #RakhiDi Backstage and tech management: @moitrashantanu @shiladitya ??”

Shreya, who is expecting her first baby with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, had shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans on social media last month.

