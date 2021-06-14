

Film making is a wonderful art that all people can’t succeed in. Filmmaker Shraddha Pasi Jairath’s recently-released web show “Chattis Aur Maina” revolves around ambitious Maina, lead of a dance troupe, and her neighbourhood good boy Chattis, and how their lives change when they start vibing on a dating app. The show stars Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan.



“They say you don’t take a shot (in films), you make a shot. It’s been a learning experience so far, from graduating at FTII Pune to working with stalwart directors. Each and every project teaches you what to do and what not to do. Personally, ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ has been close to me. I got an opportunity to do a lot of stuff from dance to romance to drama to holding scenes with a large number of actors in one frame,” she says.

The storyteller adds: “I met some wonderful people in the course of this show. I was blessed to have worked with amazing people. A few of them will remain with me forever.”



Shraddha has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pradeep Sarkar, Vikas Bahl, Maneesh Sharma, Ram Madhvani and Yash Raj Films in the past. She was the assistant director in films and television shows like “Mahi Way”, “Khotey Sikke” and films like “Mujhse Fraandship Karoge”, “Shudh Desi Romance”, “Mardaani” and “Shaandaar”.

