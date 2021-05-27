“Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on… Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant,” she added…reports Asian Lite News.

It is been a year in June since the most talented Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced she’ll spend the month of June in a solitary retreat in the mountains. Sushant passed away on June 14 last year, so Shweta wants to spend time cherishing his memories on his first death anniversary.

“I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence,” Shweta wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on… Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant,” she added.

Commenting on Shweta’s tweet, Sushant’s fans shared their love and prayers for the departed.

“Unforgettable face in everyone’s mind n heart. Missing you n anxiously waiting for your Justice. The genius Sushant Sir left us. Let’s keep him alive by always taking about his qualities. Keep him in our hearts forever. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #ForeverSushant,” commented a fan.

“Will miss you Di stay strong remember we all are there with you and your family.. Lots of love to you and your family.. Wishing peace and tranquility be by your side.. Today and always.. Much Love. He will forever remain alive. #ForeverSushant,” expressed another fan.

