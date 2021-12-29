It is easier than you think to make your own homemade Coconut Pudding from scratch! With just a few basic ingredients and less than 20 minutes of cooking time.

Tender coconut pudding is always a hit at get together & parties. Its rich, silky smooth and delicious to taste. Tender coconut has several health benefits too. It’s a great energy booster.

INGREDIENTS

China grass-10gms Milk- 1/2litre Tender coconut water – 1cup Tender cocnut pulp-(scooped from one coconut)-1cup Condensed milk -300gms (as per your taste) Tender coconut slices -chopped thinly for garnishing

METHOD

Collect one cup of tender coconut water. Next break the tender coconut into half and scoop out the pulp an keep aside. Finely chop the China grass into small flakes and soak it into the tender coconut water for 10 minutes In a blender add the tender coconut pulp and grind it to a smooth puree In a sauce pan gently heat China grass along with the tender coconut water and keep stirring until the flakes dissolve completely. Simultaneously in another sauce pan boil milk on low medium heat. Add condensed milk and mix nicely. Add the tender coconut puree to the milk. Mix everything nicely. Lastly add the dissolved China grass to the milk and mix everything again until well combined. Switch off the flame. Sieve the pudding mix into a serving bowl

After pouring the pudding to the bowl use a toothpick to burst out all the air bubbles. (Or take out everything with a spoon). So that you get smooth pudding

10.Keep it in the fridge to set. When the pudding is half set garnish it with thinly sliced tender coconut an keep it again to set for 2 to 4hours.

