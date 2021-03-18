Kite birds fly above the garbage landfills site at Ghazipur in New Delhi, India. According to the central pollution control board, Indian capital is among top three Indian states with most contaminated sites and pollution including the Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. (Photo credits: Pallav Paliwal)
Asian Lite International is now the fastest growing Asian newspaper in the the UK and AE. Besides the print editions, we publish online digital editions from the UAE and USA. We are the first publication to identify the potential and promote the contributions of Asian professionals to the world economy.