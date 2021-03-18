Kite birds fly above the garbage landfills site at Ghazipur in New Delhi, India. According to the central pollution control board, Indian capital is among top three Indian states with most contaminated sites and pollution including the Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. (Photo credits: Pallav Paliwal)
Delhi’s air quality has improved by nearly 15 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, but the city still ranks as the 10th most polluted in the world and the most polluted national capital across the world, as per a report.
According to the World Air Quality Report for 2020, released recently, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), which falls under the National Capital Territory (NCR), is the second most polluted city in the world after China’s Xinjiang.
The report also says all the rest of the 10 top polluted cities are from India — Bulandshahr, Bisrakh Jalalpur, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow (all in UP), and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)
Responding to this report, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the condition of the national capital has improved gradually. Citing survey reports, he said that Delhi pollution levels have fallen 15 per cent due to the various initiatives taken by the Delhi government.
“Delhi is the first city in the country to shut down its power thermal plants. Our government has shown a clear intention to eliminate pollution and brought about several steps to do so, thereby attempting to make Delhi more environment-friendly,” he said.

Also Read-Tips To Protect Kids From Pollution Effects

Read More-Air pollution linked to hypertension, heart diseases: Study

Advertisements
Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here