The MoU would enhance cooperation between the Institutes to work together to strengthen the Accounting profession and entrepreneurship base in Qatar.



ICAI has a strong membership base of over 6000 members in Middle East and Qatar (Doha) Chapter is amongst the most vibrant Chapters of ICAI. ICAI members hold key positions in various private and public companies and are actively involved in support and development of the accounting profession in Qatar.



The signing of this MoU would provide an additional impetus to prospects of the ICAI Members in the entire Middle Eastern Region to have better recognition, together with working to support Indian businesses desirous of doing business in Qatar and thus supporting the growth of Qatar and India’s economies.



The ICAI also has an active Chapter in Doha, Qatar which was established in the year 1981 and is the oldest among the 36 overseas Chapters of the ICAI. The membership of the Chapter has grown steadily since its founding days and presently has over 300 members who hold key positions in various private and public companies and are actively involved in support and development of the accounting profession in Qatar. This MoU will benefit Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Qatar Financial Centre Authority.

As per the MoU, both sides would endeavour to increase opportunities for members of ICAI to provide professional services through setting up practice for providing professional services in the State of Qatar in the areas of assurance and auditing, advisory, taxation, financial services and allied areas.



ICAI shall also nurture and develop local Qatar professionals, entrepreneurs and students through a specialized training programme, in collaboration with QFCA.



ICAI and QFCA will work together to explore the opportunities for Indian businesses in Qatar by organizing roundtables, networking events etc., as the case may be mutually agreed.

