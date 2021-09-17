VFS Global services are expected to launch at the Chamber’s premises by October 2021…reports Asian Lite News

VFS Global has announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the city of Najran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to provide end-to-end visa and passport services. Moving forward, the Chamber’s members and employees will benefit from the availability of these services on its premises, providing ease, convenience and ensuring they do not have to visit a Visa Application Centre.

Mr. Mohaimeed Saleh Al Salem, Chairman of the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mr. Sumanth Kapoor, Regional Head – KSA, Bahrain and Oman, VFS Global, signed the MoU on 07 September 2021 at the Chamber’s headquarters.

Mr. Mohaimeed Saleh Al Salem, Chairman of the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mr. Sumanth Kapoor, Regional Head – KSA, Bahrain and Oman, VFS Global

“We are proud to partner with VFS Global to provide unmatched convenience to our members and employees for their visa and passport requirements. Through this joint initiative, we offer Indian and Philippine residents an additional avenue to renew their passports. Furthermore, the revolutionary doorstep visa service will provide much relief to people living in Najran as they can now apply for a visa in comfort at a preferred location.” said Mr. Mohaimeed Saleh Al Salem, Chairman of the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

VFS Global services are expected to launch at the Chamber’s premises by October 2021. Following services will be available to customers from Sunday to Thursday between 09.00 am and 03.00 pm.

Indian passport renewal – application form filling assistance, form submission and collection of renewed passport

VFS Global provides a range of optional services, including travel insurance, COVID-19 test booking and document scanning.

“The need to receive services ‘at your doorstep’, irrespective of location or time, is very crucial in today’s world. Our doorstep visa service offering is of immense benefit to those who reside in cities away from the existing centres and spend time travelling to the nearest centre. Our partnership with Najran Chambers will bring ease and convenience to customers living in the Najran Province,” added Sumanth Kapoor, Regional Head – KSA & Bahrain, VFS Global.

