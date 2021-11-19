Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps

The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa…reports Asian Lite News

The airstrikes hit Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa early on Thursday morning, the media channel said without providing further details.

The airstrikes came hours after the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.

