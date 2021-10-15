The trend of fashion change in Iran is another fact that helps Iran to become the capital of rhinoplasty. Many doctors consider the most important reason for requesting rhinoplasty in Iran to be that this surgery has become a fashion trend in Iran

Recently, with the growth of social and the eruption of information on the Internet, people around the world have gained access to the progress of other countries in many areas. People can easily access a lot of plastic surgery content online. One of the most popular topics is about the lives of celebrities and their appearance.

Therefore, people wish to have beautiful faces like celebrities. One of the main parts of the face is the nose, and any change in it is important, an organ that can be changed to make significant changes in the face.

People all over the world are looking to imitate celebrities and can experience this change with rhinoplasty. But paying for rhinoplasty is not easy for many people, it is the most important issue that people face.

On the other hand, the growth of rhinoplasty in Iran, based on the growth of social networks and the shocking numbers of rhinoplasty performed in Iran per year, has made Iran the main title of plastic surgery in the world. This has led to a large number of photos of Iranian patients before and after rhinoplasty in recent years on social media.

The trend of fashion change in Iran is another fact that helps Iran to become the capital of rhinoplasty. Many doctors consider the most important reason for requesting rhinoplasty in Iran to be that this surgery has become a fashion trend in Iran.

Types of rhinoplasty in Iran that you can choose

There are two main types of rhinoplasty:

Open rhinoplasty operation Closed rhinoplasty operation

Both of these methods have their advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, you should allow rhinoplasty surgeons in Iran to help you decide which surgical method to use, depending on the type of nose.

The difference between the two methods of rhinoplasty is mainly in the location of the surgical incisions. Closed nose cosmetic surgery is a common procedure that causes surgical incisions inside the nose. This technique leaves no trace and its recovery period is shorter.

On the other hand, one of the methods of open nose cosmetic surgery is to make incisions through the base of the nose between your nostrils, which is called columella.

This allows your surgeon more access to the inside of your nose that needs to be changed. Because there is an external incision for this procedure, a small wound is expected to form after surgery. Talk to your surgeon about what procedure is best for your condition and your concerns about it.

What are the main reasons for rhinoplasty?

Some people are not satisfied with the appearance of their nose and want to have rhinoplasty to improve their appearance and beauty. The surgery that can make their nose in shape is a rhinoplasty.

Others do it for medical reasons. For example, rhinoplasty is performed to correct problems such as respiratory problems caused by structural problems in the nose or to repair the nose after an injury. You need to know that if you want to have rhinoplasty to improve your appearance, you have to wait for your nasal bone to grow enough. Girls’ nasal development usually ends by age 15, but in boys it may take a little longer.

Why do rhinoplasty surgeons in Iran have a lot of experience in rhinoplasty?

In Iran, cosmetic surgery is performed more than anywhere else in the world. The skill of Iranian doctors and surgeons in the field of cost-effective and at the same time high quality cosmetic surgeries has caused patients to come to Iran from different countries of the world for rhinoplasty.

For this reason, Iran is known as the capital of rhinoplasty. Global statistics show that tens of thousands of successful rhinoplasty surgeries are performed in Iran every month. The knowledge of Iranian doctors, along with the experience of thousands of surgeries in Iran, has greatly increased their ability to perform rhinoplasty.

So, if you want to get your ideal look, Iran is your best choice to do so. The high demand for Rhinoplasty in Iran has created a ground for Iranian plastic surgeons to gain especially great experience in this cosmetic procedure. While there are many well-known clinics in rhinoplasty surgery in all over the world same as: Mayo clinic, but tens of thousands of rhinoplasties are performed annually in Iran because of all reasons that were mentioned. Some Iranian rhinoplasty surgeons perform several rhinoplasties in one day.

Not only in Tehran but also in many other cities of the country, rhinoplasty is performed by rhinoplasty surgeons who have scientific and practical expertise in this field. Specialized hospitals and clinics in cities such as Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan, Tabriz, Kish Island and other large cities offer quality rhinoplasty to domestic and international patients.

As we said, Iran has best rhinoplasty surgeons that have a lot of experience; But why Iranians are eager for rhinoplasty

It is not possible to walk on a street in Tehran and not encounter people who have had their noses operated on. The desire to have a small and flat nose has been increasing among men and women in Iran for several decades.

Iran now has the highest rate of rhinoplasty in the world. With the influx of people from other countries to have their nose operated on by Iranian doctors, Iran has become a hub of rhinoplasty in the world. You can keep in touch with agencies and companies that offer health tourism and can pave the way for your nose surgery in Iran.

The history of rhinoplasty in Iran shows that this cosmetic surgery is very popular in Iran and young people are looking for cosmetic surgery, especially rhinoplasty. There is no clear answer as to why Iranians are so involved in rhinoplasty, but one reason may be that Iranians usually have larger noses than other features of their face.

In support of this theory, an Iranian plastic surgeon explains this: “When you look at the images of Persian kings from 2,500 years ago, the typical features of the Iranian nose are the same as they are today: large and, the tip of it is drooping and the skin is thick.

Advertisements

