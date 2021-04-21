Once admitted, the hospital can follow Covid protocol, get the patient tested and initiate necessary medical aid…reports Asian Lite News.

All kinds of people in the society suffer due to fast spread of Covid 19. In a major relief to pregnant women, the Lucknow District Magistrate Roshan Jacob has said that such women will be admitted in hospitals and given medical care without waiting for the mandatory Covid report.

The order from the district magistrate came after reports that pregnant women were being made to wait outside hospitals and on stretchers and in ambulances in the absence of the Covid report.

The district magistrate’s order now says that a reserve area for pregnant women needs to be created in all hospitals and patients need to be attended immediately.

Once admitted, the hospital can follow Covid protocol, get the patient tested and initiate necessary medical aid.

It said that failing to admit pregnant women will attract legal action under pandemic act.

