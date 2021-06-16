Asanas like Shavasana, Navasana, Tolasana, Suryanamaskar, Chakrasana helps in strengthening the overall being of kids. It aims to develop both physical health as well as cognitive skills in children…writes Puja Gupta.

Over these years Yoga has grown into a tradition and habit for some people. According to a National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health survey, 1 in 12 children practices yoga. Over the years, yoga has become increasingly popular among Indian children. It helps in improving balance, strength, endurance, and aerobic capacity. It can also help to boost memory, self-esteem, academic performance, and classroom behaviour, thereby reducing anxiety and stress in children.



As we approach International Yoga Day, Tata Sky Fitness is introducing Yoga Ki Paathshala, by Shrradha Setalvad. The series will focus on 3F’s — Fitness for the body, Focus on the mind, and Fun for the soul. Setalvad explains in details the 3Fs:

Fitness for body



Asanas like Shavasana, Navasana, Tolasana, Suryanamaskar, Chakrasana helps in strengthening the overall being of kids. It aims to develop both physical health as well as cognitive skills in children. It opens the energy channels throughout the body, increasing flexibility of the spine, strengthening bones, and stimulating the circulatory and immune systems. Along with proper breathing, these poses or asanas also calm the mind and reduce stress.



Focus on mind



Asanas like Pranayama, Padmasana, Sukhasana, and others, help a child to be aware of themselves and help them control their emotions. These act as a tool for calming and energizing the child to develop a state-of-relaxed mind, which is crucial for learning. It also develops social-emotional awareness, body awareness and coordination, and interpersonal skills.

Fun for soul



Children can adapt to all kinds of exercise and practicing yoga asana at an early age can lead them to having a healthy head start in life. In this fast-paced world, it helps to rejuvenate kids inside-out. The meditative pose helps to relax both our mind and body. It promotes spiritual awakening and awareness of higher consciousness. It is a perfect choice if you want a holistic approach to mind and body strength.

ALSO READ-Kick out acidity with simple yoga poses

READ MORE-Kovind: Yoga not linked with any religion

Advertisements

