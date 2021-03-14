BJP national General Secretary, Arun Singh said that the BJP is contesting on 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners…reports Asianlite News.

Former engineer and the leader of top rail projects in India E. Sreedharan will contest in the upcoming assembly election. The BJP on Sunday announced names of 112 candidates for April 6 Kerala Assembly polls, including “Metroman” E. Sreedharan, from Palakkad while Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran will contest from two seats — Manjeshwar and Konni.

Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekhran will contest from Nemom constituency, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member K.J. Alphons from Kanjirappally, another Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda.

Manikuttan, the first tribal engineer in state, will contest from Mananthavady (ST) assembly seat, academician Dr. Abdul Salaam will contest from Tirur and party spokesperson R. Sandeep Vachaspathi from Alappuzha.

Ashanath (Chirayinkeezhu), Raji Prasad (Kunnathu), Minerva Mohan (Kottayam), Dr J. Pramila Devi (Pala), Remya Raveendran (Udumbanchola), Renu Suresh (Kunnathunad), Padmaja S. Menon (Ernakulam), Niveditha (Guruvayoor), Sheebha Unnikrishnan (Kondotty), Navya Haridas (Kozhikode South), Smitha Jayamohan (Peravoor) and Aniyamma Rajendran (Irikkur) are BJP women leaders who will contest the polls.

“Joining of Metroman Sreedharan has given a big boost to the BJP’s campaign. Celebrities, academician, IPS officers are joining BJP and contesting Assembly polls under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

