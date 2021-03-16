Farmers’ protest have gained world wide attention. Farmers protesting at various Delhi borders are garnering support from all sections of society. A lot of people have even left their jobs and work to support the cause.

Twenty nine-year-old Navkiran Natt is one of those who’ve left her profession and joined her family at the Tikri border to express her solidarity with farmers in the protest against the farm laws.

Natt, along with her family, has been at the Tikri border for the last three months.

Natt, a dentist by profession, has completed a Masters in Film Studies. Before joining the protest, she was doing internship in one of the projects related to film studies.

She told , “I completed BDS from Punjab University and practised there for three years but the experience was not good so I joined a film studies course.”

“I have been at Tikri border for the last three months. After a lot of brainstorming on how we could support farmers, we began by making wall paintings. Then we started the Shaheed Bhagat Singh library at the three borders,” Natt added.

Natt is also involved in Trolly Talkies, which was started at Tikri border to show movies to the farmers protesting here.

Every evening, a show is being organised for the farmers. She is also part of the editorial team of Trolly Times – a newspaper

