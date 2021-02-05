Actress Katrina Kaif says she endorse only those brands that are relevant to her and can be part of her daily life…writes Puja Gupta.

In a candid chat with IANSlife, the actress, who is the brand ambassador of Reebok, gives an insight into her brand collaboration while sharing how she adopts sustainable fashion.



Read excerpts:What does fashion mean to you?



Fashion to me is a way to express myself. It’s a mode of communication to the world and defines your individuality.

What is your idea of sustainable fashion and how do you feel you contribute to it?



My idea of sustainable fashion is to use products that are organic and sustainable in nature. A few changes that I adapted to be eco-friendly and I recommend others to follow too are:



* Buy only what you need and don’t believe in compulsive shopping



* Limit the use of plastic items as much as possible



* Always keep reading about sustainability and educate yourself in order to contribute towards sustainable fashion



* Always share your knowledge with others to create and spread more awareness



* Most importantly, support fellow artisans with their innovations and vision about an eco-friendly future.



How can people contribute towards sustainable fashion?



Before adapting to sustainable fashion, I believe a person needs to adapt to a sustainable lifestyle, be it the products that we use on a daily basis or the food that we use in our homes. Once we start adapting sustainable practices in our daily routines, our fashion choices will also start to improve.



What’s your criterion to select a brand before you start endorsing it?



I endorse brands that are relevant to me and can be a part of my daily life. This is one of the most important criteria for me.



You have collaborated with Reebok for their new campaign. Tell us about it and why did you decide to be a part of it?



In honor of the [Ree]Cycled Classic Leather Legacy and Legacy 83, Reebok is soon to reveal its second iteration of the “Write Your Legacy” campaign. The campaign was created by three ‘Classics Collaborators’ from across the globe who use their talent and creations to pave the way for a better future for their communities. While the means of how they impact their communities varies, their legacy is alike: you can’t change what came before you, but you can change what comes next.

Reebok and the ‘Classic Collaborators’ recognise that what and how we create now impacts our future. Therefore, the campaign celebrates the new [Ree]Cycled Classic Leather Legacy alongside the Legacy 83. The shoes are also designed to celebrate community: the different backgrounds, personalities and outlooks that shape all of our legacies. The importance of community and the ability to make positive change for those to come is what each of the Classic Collaborators embody and celebrate.

What do you think such campaigns like this help?



The campaign is a celebration of creators who use their talent and skills to create a positive future for those around them. The whole idea behind the campaign is to celebrate people with a legacy of work that can make positive change in the world. If brands like Reebok come forward and celebrate such changes, then consumers will have a positive messaging to relate to and that is what the brand aims to drive.

Any fashion tips for readers?

Fashion is all about comfort, you need not blindly follow the latest trends to look stylish. Your confidence is your most special accessory. Don’t be afraid to play around with colours and garments, and remember, you have the power to make anything cool if you’re comfortable and confident.

