Winter is almost around the corner and nothing can beat the feeling of sipping a hot freshly brewed coffee with your family during these days…writes N. Lothungbeni Humstoe

The month of December brings with it the perfect mix of chilly weather, good vibes, the promise of cheerful times, and an appreciation for the little things in life. This Christmas, be merry and usher in the celebrations with gratitude by taking a moment to give thanks to the ones you care for:

Gifting 1

1. Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer: Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. The steamer is equipped with 25 percent larger steam plate that allows covering more fabric area in one stroke. It comes with 5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric with a promise of no burns at all on any type of fabric. It also helps in removing odour and killing bacteria keeping one refreshed and healthy. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

Priced at Rs 8,995/- Available online

2. Ozone Guduchi Skin & Hair Care Oil: This is a powerful quick-absorbing Ayurvedic formulation for hair & skin that provides intense nourishment & replenishment of nutrients. Handcrafted in small batches, regular use of this precious blend of organic herbs helps to maintain the natural health & tone of skin & hair by reducing dryness. Sesame Oil Enriched with omega fatty acids, was the preferred oil of the ancients for boosting skin’s moisture and reducing fine lines & wrinkles. Tinospora Cordifolia Guduchi is referred to as “Amrita” in Ayurveda, which signifies ‘nectar of life’. It nourishes skin & hair, moisturizes & relieves dryness, brightens skin.

Priced at Rs 485/- Availability – https://in.ozonesignature.com/collections/all-products/products/skin-and-hair-therapy

3. Panerai Piccolo Due Madreperla (Pam01280): A versatile and eclectic expression of Italian taste, the Panerai Piccolo Due Madreperla balances advanced materials with sophisticated aesthetic features. The aesthetic is unprecedented, enhanced by iridescent mother-of-pearl, a lustrous material that endows each watch with a unique character. It proves an elegant complement to the pink gold colour hands, applied numerals and date window that gleam with warm radiance, and reflects the light shed by numerals and indices filled by white SuperLumiNovaTM with green luminescence.

Prices are available on request. All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai.

4. Self Care Journal: In today’s fast-paced world, downtime is essential and extremely helpful for one’s physical and mental health. CoverItUp Self Care Journal comes with sections to help you focus on yourself and your overall well being, the best thing you can gift yourself or to someone close.

Priced at Rs 1299/- Availability – https://coveritup.com/products/self-care-journal

5. Tea Tree Hair care regime by Plum: Tea tree is proven to have a number of skin and hair care benefits. One of which is, that it’s a great natural remedy to treat dandruff. It not only helps you get rid of dandruff but also builds blood circulation and advances hair development.

Experts from Plum Goodness have launched a new Tea Tree 4-step haircare range, infused with natural dandruff fighters like Piroctone Olamine, Propanediol Caprylate and Tea Tree, that will leave your hair hydrated, healthy and dandruff-free! Its sulphate & silicone-free properties make it a gentle yet effective anti-dandruff solution. The products focus on treating and preventing dandruff from its roots, while also soothing inflammation and maintaining scalp health.

Price on request. Available online.

6. Brown Bear: A wide selection of premium quality men’s and women’s leather wallets, bags, and other small leather goods accessories. Meticulously crafted, a wide range of colours and select design marks on each of the products. The products are excellent gift items and ideal for personal use. Never easy to choose but very simple to style. The leather backpacks make for the perfect gift for outdoor and city strolls.

Price on request. Available online.

7. Regalia Brew Coffee Maker: Winter is almost around the corner and nothing can beat the feeling of sipping a hot freshly brewed coffee with your family during these days.

Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with Wonderchef’s Regalia Brew Coffee Maker. Just add ground coffee powder to the basket and brew a delicious cup of black coffee. Add milk to taste. This is designed to brew up to 7 cups of coffee (700ml). Also, the classy look will add charm to your kitchen.

Inspired by Italian Design and adhering to German Quality Standards this can be the best pal for all the coffee connoisseurs!

Priced at Rs 2,799/- Available online.

8. Ombrï Leather 50ml: Ombrï¿½ Leather is a deeply textural scent that imprints you with a tactile sensuality. It makes one feel different, beautiful and desired.

Priced at Rs 10000/- Avialable online.

9. Teabox, India’s Premium Tea: The brand, has thoughtfully curated a special limited edition ‘Gratitude Box’ to help express gratitude to yourself and your loved ones. The ‘Gratitude Box’ aims to celebrate 12 days of Christmas with 12 of the finest aromatic as well as thematic tea blends such as Organic Rose Green, Organic Mint Green, Kashmiri Kahwa Saffron Green, Organic Darjeeling Green, and more. The box has been made from a durable eco-friendly paperboard making it the perfect gift for environment-conscious friends.

The assorted gift box is priced at Rs. 2,239/- Celebrate the days leading to the festival and enjoy every moment of life by ordering your gift from: https://in.teabox.com/collections/gifts/products/gratitude-box

10. MAC Cosmetics, Tiny Tricks Mini Lipstick Trio

Lock lips with two holiday-exclusive, little Lipstick trios in limited-edition Neutral or Red shades. The kit features Matte and Amplified formulas. Our rich Matte Lipstick formula features high colour payoff in a creamy matte finish and our ultra-creamy Amplified Lipstick formula features a smooth glide, bold colour payoff, full coverage and a semi-lustrous finish. All dressed in hypnotic optical-illusion packages.

Priced at Rs 2700/- Available across all Mï¿½Aï¿½C Cosmetics stores and MACCOSMETICS.IN, NYKAA.COM

11. Kiko Milano Holiday Fable Celestial Eyeshadow Palette

For a truly spellbinding gaze, wear Celestial Eyeshadow Palette, playing with combinations to suit your eye colour. Palette with 12 eyeshadows: intense, glide-on matte, metallics with a creamy texture and an ultra-radiant dazzling effect.

Priced at Rs 2,990/- Available at all Kiko Milano stores (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow & Guwahati)

12. Nykaa fashion

It doesn’t matter if Santa thinks you have been good or not, cause Nykaa Fashion has got you covered for all kinds of Christmas gifts this holiday season! You might as well pin a badge that says ‘Best gift giver ever’ thanks to Nykaa Fashion!

Price on request. Available online

Gifting 2

13. Royce’ Chocolate

The extravagant range of festive gift boxes and hampers have been specially curated to add a touch of indulgence to your gifting and festivities. The collection features a variety of Royce’s bestselling chocolates and cookies bundled in beautiful, keepsake gift boxes that resonate the Christmas spirit.

The entire collection is now available to pre-order on the website www.royceindia.com and will be delivered from 20th December onward in 12 cities across India.

14. Naso Profumi’s Pepper infused in Wood

While its woody element conjures timeless masculinity and musky sensuality, it also has austere and sombre undertones. Pepper infused in wood is a classï¿½ in Dark Fragrance house at the Naso House. It now has its very own rich concentrate infused initma pure soy candle and concentrates oil as well.

Priced at Rs 5500 on 50ml Available online

15. Simply Nam Ultra-Soft Comfort Wear Matte Lipsticks

Comfortable, hydrating, weightless, and perfect everyday lip colour, the collection leaves you feeling as if you are wearing nothing. With the collection, Namrata emphasizes how women today want to feel like their best selves and this is a tribute to every woman who inspires and leads the way – leaving a mark on our lives, most subtly and humbly. The collection is available in shades of pinks, reds, and nudes designed to perfection and to find the perfect pair for one’s skin. The lipsticks have been named after women who have inspired Namrata throughout life – Mamta (Warm red), Poonam (Cool red), Shwetambari (Rani Pink), Priyanka (Peach Pink), Madhu (Caramel Brown) and Anuradha (Natural Nude).

Priced at Rs 1299 Available on https://www.simplynam.com/ and Sephora both in stores and Online

16. The World’s First Luxury Glutathione Skin Care Range

Swiss luxury skincare brand Glutaweis recently unveiled their first line of products called the ‘Radiance Range’, with a rejuvenating cream, repair serum and recovery cleanser.

Glutaweis is a Swiss-engineered skincare brand that believes in providing maximum benefits with the minimum effort. The brand exists to bring out the best in your skin providing Extraordinary Radiance in a healthy form along with toxin-free Skin Health. The brand is distinguished by its ‘radiance plus skin health’ philosophy summarized in the phrase #ConsciousCare.

All products are available online on www.glutaweis.com as well as Nykaa, Tata Cliq & Amazon. The Glutaweis Glutathione Radiance range is priced at INR 12,240.

17. L’Occitane Holiday Shea Butter

Our Classic Shea Butter range gets a new coat to warm itself up this winter. Elaborately drawn by Tristan Bonnemain on the outside, the heart of our products remains the same, same creamy, soothing textures, same organic nut, same biodiversity commitment and same Fair-Trade support to our women producers.

Rs 500 onwards/- Shop L’Occitane Holiday by clicking here.

18. Forest Essentials Luxurious Trial Sized Skin and Hair Care Selection Box

To enjoy the “little luxuries”, indulge in our miniature selection of skin, body and hair products artfully curated in this exquisite travel gift set. From the tantalizing smell of woody Oudh, the sparkling aroma of fresh Green Tea to the sensuous scent of voluptuous Indian Rose, revel in these much-loved beauty options for a bright and refreshed experience.

Priced at Rs 1,475/- Available online

19. Onitsuka Tiger Down Jacket

This Onitsuka Tiger x nowartt short down jacket features an eye-catching floral print. This jacket’s short length and meticulously designed details–even down to the snaps used inside the side pockets–make this a great dressy outer piece. Keep warm effortlessly and help keep the winter cold out with the double-duty stand-up collar.

Onitsuka Tiger Creative Director Andrea Pompilio and nowartt Artistic Director Toyoki Adachi join creative forces in this exquisite floral pattern. Juxtaposing the vintage with the artistic and the analogue with the digital, this pattern appears throughout the collection.

Price on request. Available online

20. Onitsuka Tiger Big Logo Trainer Puffed

For something cool and edgy, Onitsuka tiger’s contemporary styles are the go-to. they include the big logo trainer puffed, which is a fashionable option for someone who wants to make a statement. the chunky model adds a touch of trendiness and power to any outfit. the bold stripes, inspired by Onitsuka tiger archival running shoes, boldly stretch to the bottom of the outsole. featuring mixed materials like knits and suedes, the big logo trainer puffed shoe is both modern and stylistically striking.

Price on request. Available online

21. Dr G HA Intense Moisturizer, 24 hours of intense hydration in a lightweight cream

Dr G’s HA moisturizer acts as a boon for those obsessed with dewy and plumped skin. Luxurious yet lightweight cream with advanced hyaluronic acid technology provides 24-hour hydration, restores suppleness and visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with a formula that battles dry patches, flakiness and dullness, this moisturizer feels light and right on the skin. Implanted with the integrity of advanced hyaluronic acid, it reestablishes the glow while instantly relieving dry and dehydrated skin.

Priced at Rs INR 3700/- Available online

22. Engage L’Amante Aqua Eau de Parfum for Him

A strong, masculine fragrance with unique, contrasting notes of green violet and leather.

Priced at Rs 999/- Available on https://bit.ly/3yJqyvl

23. ITC Charmis Deep Radiance Range

ITC Charmis adds to its repertoire a new age skincare portfolio with the launch of Charmis Deep Radiance. The all-season skin care range comprises of a Face Serum, Face Wash and Hand Cream. Charmis Deep Radiance embarks on an innovative journey to make high-end, quality skincare more accessible and affordable.

Price on request. Available in all leading retail & e-tail stores in India.

24. Dori Living Christmas Hamper

The Dori Living Gift Hamper is a timeless combination of sustainable home products which include: a Patent Tray, a set of two Small Glass Candles, a Hand Cream, and a Coin Bank.

Priced at Rs 4680/- Avaliable on www.nappadori.com

Gifting 3

25. Man Matters Hair Care Kit

With the holiday season giving everyone ample time to end the year with self-pampering sessions, gift your loved ones a chance to have healthy nourished hair with Man Matters expert hair care kit, a complete solution for men. Co-created with dermatologists, this kit includes an Anti Hair Fall Shampoo (200 ml), Biotin Hair Gummies (30 pieces), a Hair Oil (100 ml)and a Hair Serum (100 ml)

Priced at Rs 1742/- Available on manmatters.com

26. ORVI HOME by ORVI

Orvi Surfaces, India’s leading home dï¿½cor brand known for creating bespoke surfaces, expands its product line by launching a designer range of tableware and decorative objects. Made from eco-sustainable materials in exquisite designs, the intricately handcrafted pieces blur the lines between functionality and grandiose for luxury spaces. From edgy accent tables to modern chic tableware, each creation carries an artistic soul, making the range best suited for modern-day usability.

Price on request Available on https://www.orvi.com/

27. Protein Bombs by Phab

Satisfy your little ones’ sweet tooth cravings guilt-free with these delicious yet healthy protein bombs. Offering 20 percent protein of each, these bombs are gluten and preservative-free. With zero trans fats and nuts, they are tasty and super healthy. They make an excellent substitute for chocolates. This pack comprises four pieces each of Almond Butter, Cashew Raisin, Pistachio Protein Bombs. A perfect blend of proteins and suitable fibers. The Protein Bombs are suitable for all age groups, including children, as they are an excellent substitute for chocolates.

Priced at Rs. 324/- (including pack of 12). Available online

28. Zoe by Armani Exchange

An amalgamation of timeless aesthetics and contemporary design, this attractive wristwatch presents a breathtaking deep red dial that perfectly complements the blushing rose gold strap. Combining opulence with a picturesqueness, this distinctive watch deserves a spot in your holiday wardrobe.

How to style this: An endlessly gorgeous piece, pair this timepiece with shades of burgundy and cream to enrich your holiday look!

Priced at Rs 14,495/- These watches are available for purchase at select online and offline retail stores.

29. All New Christmasy Plant Based Beauty Range By Onelife

This festive season sip on christmasy plant based range of beauty collagen builders and plant protein formulated to provide the skin with radiance, UV protection and hydration. They have a well researched list of ingredients in their new plant range. If you think just sticking to a good CTM routine and eating a well-balanced diet is all you need to have stronger locks and glowing skin, you’re going to be in for a disappointment. This is where Onelife’s beauty supplements come into the picture. They don’t just beautify your body from the outside but work on the inside too with their skin loving plant based formulations. Available in the form of powder, it can be consumed along with your smoothie, fruit bowl and green shakes.

Price on request. Available on www.onelifeindia.in

30. Girls Lime Green Silver Jaquard Sweater by MiniKlub

From pink pinny set to multi co-ordinate set, these products are engineered with style, safety and comfort of babies and toddlers. So, this Christmas, choose from an array of products from MiniKlub’s enticing Christmas range.

Priced at Rs 1299/- Available on https://miniklub.in/ and All leading online shopping sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Hopscotch, Snapdeal and Paytm

31. Amrapali Jewels

Adorn yourself this Christmas and New Years’ season with timeless and precious jewellery from Amrapali Jewels. Amrapali Jewels is the perfect embodiment of the marriage between rare Indian craftsmanship and classical traditional aesthetics. With every piece intricately designed using rare diamonds, gold and gemstones such as Sapphires, Rubies and Emerald, Amrapali offers one-of-a-kind jewellery that will add a dazzling touch of luxury to your looks.

Available at all the Amrapali stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

32. A Swanky Growler

Become everyone’s favorite party host this season with this uber cool bar accessory. Holding up to 1.5 litres of beer and featuring an airtight cap, this growler is perfect to fetch beer from your local brewery and serve fresh at your house parties. This gift is bound to get your loved ones start their hydration resolutions early this season (it doesn’t matter what kind!)

Get it here for Rs 999/-

33. Go Nuts this Gifting Season!

This December be the Snack Santa to all your friends and family. Get them a bespoke Go Nuts festive hamper for Christmas. These hampers are a mouth-watering potpourri of sweet, spicy and savory deliciousness…just like your relationships with your folks. You can choose from two carefully thought gift boxes – The Bestseller’s Exclusive and The Nut Your Regular Box consisting of bestsellers like Sea Salt Caramel Almonds, Thai Sweet Chili Cashews,

Oregano Cashews and more.

Don’t limit yourself to Christmas, these Hampers make a great gift for NewYear’s too. Without further ado, order your hampers now only on www.gonuts.in

34. Kumkum Gift Box By Kama Ayurveda

The most magical season is just around the corner! And with it, it’s also time to make long gifting lists!! If you’ve planned Secret Santa at work, or looking out for presents to put under the Christmas tree at home, Kama Ayurveda presents the most tastefully curated beauty boxes and duos to help put thoughts into gestures.

The Kama Ayurveda Essential Skincare Regime box is replete with the goodness of Rose and Kumkumadi for glowing, soft and supple skin. For beauty-enthusiasts who swear by their Sunday-morning Ayurveda self-care ritual, the Kama Ayurveda Must-Have Head to Toe Solutions box promises tender love and care from the purest, natural ingredients.

These boxes along with a plethora of other gifting options will be offered through the festive season at Kama Ayurveda stores and on kamaayurveda.com.

35. Pyjama by Clovia

Clovia Christmas Tree Print Button Me Up Shirt & Pyjama in Teal Blue.

Priced at Rs 1526/- Available online

36. SkinKraft Laboratories

India’s first and largest AI-driven dermatologically approved customized beauty and personal care brand announces its first-ever month-long ‘SkinKraft Festive Carnival’. Starting today, one can share beautiful gift hampers to celebrate happiness with their loved ones as India gears up for the festive season after battling the pandemic for 20 months and counting.

Priced at Rs 1499/- The kit is unisex and works beautifully for all above 18 years. Available on Skinkraft.com

Gifting 4

37. Daniel Wellington Watch

The Quadro is Daniel Wellington’s first square dial timepiece. Crafted with polished stainless steel and available in a refined rose gold plating or vibrant silver finish. Choose between the option of a white, black, or green patterned dial and a selection of pressed mesh or pressed leather straps. Elevate your look with a unique edge.

Priced at Rs 13,499 for 20×26 mm dial size. Available on https://www.danielwellington.com/in/

38. Signet Spectrum Spirit

This dry red wine is a blend of Shiraz, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet, Franc, and Muscat with a deep cherry red colour. It’s been fermented and aged for 12 months in concrete egg-shaped tanks. The aroma is concentrated, dense in fruity fragrance with nascent figs and bergamot. A powerful mouthfeel that comes alive with liquorice and almond notes which, on ageing, evolves into a delectable note of dusted leather and venison. The porous structure of concrete allows micro-oxygenation which helps to soften the tannins.

Price and Availability: The range is exclusively sold from Grover Zampa’s cellar doors in Bangalore and is priced at INR 4000/-

39. Chopard’s Leather Bag

Chopard’s leather goods collection welcomes a new Happy Sport shoulder bag. A refuge for the most personal accessories of today’s women, this elegant rectangular camera bag-type model is inspired by the codes of the casual chic trend, which enjoyed its heyday in the 1990s when Chopard launched its iconic Happy Sport watch. Made from calf leather by the most skilled tanning and leather artisans, it features a large interior pocket lined with recycled fabric as well as a detachable shoulder strap. The links and other metalwork elements have been finished in an aged gold colour that contributes to the delightful vintage look of this essential fashion accessory. Available in a black version with a quilted pattern of oblique lines, or in a grained navy blue option, this Happy Sport bag is stamped with the traditional Chopard “C” as a token of its quality.

Price on request. Available online.

40. Jamie Oliver Bake ware Set

The set is offered by thinKitchen.in is a perfect combination of style and practicality all designed to make it easier than ever to bake delicious treats and sumptuous sweet offerings. Inspiring and delighting budding chefs and home cooks, this bakeware set is a must-have for experimenting with your baking skills this Christmas!

Priced at Rs 1800/- Available on https://www.thinkitchen.in/

41. Sangeeta Boochra’s Latest Festive Collection is All Bling!

Tis’ the time to fill your wardrobe with bling. This Christmas, think of Sangeeta Boochra’s latest collection of diamond-studded jewellery to wear for the midnight mass and the parties to attend. The collection includes everything from rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces all studded with diamonds and available in 18k yellow, white and pink gold.

Price on request. Available on Address: Sangeeta Boochra, Cottons Ground Floor, Mehta Mansion, Opp. Gangar Opticians, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai. Contact: 022-23645634/ 022-23649720

42. Sony India introduces attractive promotional offers for Christmas and New Year

This festive season avails an instant cashback of Rs 20,000/-, up to 30% discount on MRP, one EMI absolutely free and 2 years warranty on a select range of BRAVIA televisions. With cutting edge technology such as XR Cognitive Processor, Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 4K 120fps, customers can upgrade their home entertainment experience to a whole new level.

43. Christmas with Cornitos

The holiday season also means the wintertime. What kind of winter parties are complete without nuts? Corn Nuts are a great snack for house parties, road trips, office snacking, and post-workout nibbling. With the crunchy Cornitos Corn Nut, you can surprise your guests and throw a party. Your celebration will be energized by the irresistible flavor and delicious taste.

These are available in 3 different flavours – Cheesy Jalapeno, Spanish Tomato, and Lemon Chili Cilantro. https://shop.cornitos.in/collections/nuts-seeds/corn-nuts

44. Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm By Elemis

The brand sources natural extracts that catalyze each other, harnessing the power of nature’s finest active ingredients, delivering results that you can see and feel, both inside and out. Passionate about taking care of your skin, the focus is on delivering proven results with feel-good skincare products combined with cutting-edge patented technology.

Price on request. Available online

45. Rose by ENN

Rose is an innovative, rich, and ultra-light hydrating cream formulated using natural rose oil and aloe vera gel. It has an extremely lightweight texture that can be easily absorbed by the skin. The Rose creme keeps the skin supple and gives an H20 boost to quench the skin’s thirst. Gratified with everything natural and free of chemicals, this face cream gives your skin lots of goodness without making the skin oily. Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties is added as a natural preservative to the formulation. In addition to this, Jojoba oil and Glycerin are also added to this cream as they both are moisture-rich ingredients providing maximum hydration.

Priced at Rs 549/- Available on https://www.ennscloset.com/

ALSO READ-Make this festive season special with ‘customized’ gifts

Advertisements

