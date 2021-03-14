Organic products, on the other hand, are jam-packed with vital nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals at high concentrations that they truly feed your skin with the love that it needs. …writes N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

People who bothers about routine health care search for good and organic products in the market. In today’s generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of using skincare that wear the claim of being “organic” and “all natural”, often questioning if these claims are just marketing gimmicks or more importantly, if the lack of chemicals may contribute to the skin care not being as efficacious.



Jagvir Singh, Founder and President, Refresh Botanicals shares five common misconceptions about organic skincare that will make you rethink your regimen:



Myth 1: Homemade Organic Face Masks and Lotions Work the Same as Organic Products



You may believe that by whipping up a yogurt and honey smoothie in your blender and using it as a face mask will benefit your skin as would purchasing an organic face mask. However, often skincare brands extract organic molecules from organical, whole plant ingredients.

While we’re all up for a DIY face treatment once in a while, the ingredients you find in your kitchen can’t really compare to the active ingredients found in organic skincare products. These special ingredients are usually extracted at the molecular level leaving, behind the most active and potent part for your skin care.



Myth 2: Organic Products are Ineffective



Many people are afraid of change and stick to a product that they are familiar with and have used for years. Unfortunately, many drugstore products have been diluted, watered down, and filled with an abundance of chemical preservatives to extend the lifespan. This means that while the product may offer quick results, you shouldn’t hold your breath waiting to see any real long-term benefits for the health of your skin.



Organic products, on the other hand, are jam-packed with vital nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals at high concentrations that they truly feed your skin with the love that it needs. You’ll instantly get that “glow” that is often achieved with your latest smartphone filter except this time it’s real! Radiant, hydrated and clear skin. After just a few uses, your friends will be asking what you have been doing differently. Think of yourself as an ambassador of the earth share your secret: The use of organic skin care products has an everlasting effect on your skin health (and even the planet).

Myth 3: Organic Products Need Preservatives to last longer



Highly organic products often require premium packaging that are equipped with airless pumps. This prevents the highly organic plant material from oxidizing thus spoiling. When looking for organic skincare, look for airless pumps – meaning that the product is being pumped through literally being pushed out of the container.



Myth 4: Eating Healthy is Enough For Great Skin

There is no argument with the benefits of eating clean, antioxidant-rich foods and drinking tons of water. However, a healthy diet alone is not necessarily enough for great skin. While everything you eat does have an impact on your skin, food cannot cleanse away impurities and environmental toxins the way a good face wash can, or provide a protective barrier on the skin the way a moisturizer can. For truly beautiful skin, be sure to eat healthy, exercise regularly, and practice safe, organic skincare. Organic skincare products should accompany a healthy lifestyle for a more youthful and fresher complexion.



Myth 5: All “Natural Types” of Skincare are Created Equal



There is a thin line between “organic” versus “natural” products. Note that we use the word natural here, and not organic. While many products may claim to be “all-natural” on their labels, it doesn’t mean that their ingredients are in fact “organic”. Natural products often contain natural ingredients but may contain pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Skincare tips

For a skin care brand to be able to wear the claim of “organic”, ingredient suppliers have to undergo a rigorous process where they are monitored for many years to ensure that their farming methods are free of pesticides, herbicides and chemicals. Additionally, skin care brands must ensure that their manufacturers follow stringent practices to ensure there is no cross contamination of organic and inorganic materials.



In today’s time awareness about chemical-laden products is gaining momentum gradually, which is highlighting the importance of natural organic skincare products. This increased awareness is making more and more people to switch to organic products. While more people are making the transition, more become mindful about the use of chemicals in regular everyday products and are adapting to the natural organic skincare regime.

