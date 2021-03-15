Malaika, Bipasha, Sussanne: We are truly humbled by the heartwarming response to this immersive collection and more importantly by the reactions to the philosophy behind the collaboration…writes N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe.

Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks spoke with us along with The Label Life’s style editors, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu on their recent collaboration ‘The Starbucks India Optimist Series’, a limited edition merchandise collection.

The team also reveals the rationale of the association, Role of Srishti Charitable Trust + contribution of the differently gifted children at DARE School (Developmental Activities in Rehabilitative Education) and more:

Excerpt:

What is the inspiration behind the collaboration and the rationale behind terming it as ‘The Optimist Series’?

Malaika, Bipasha, Sussanne: The launch of ‘The Optimist Series’ reflects Starbucks’ deep grounded mission to inspire and nurture the human spirit — one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time. In the current times, it is pivotal for brands to be a beacon of hope and joy. Inspired by a design movement representative of hope and characterised by opulent flourishes of sun-bursts, star-lights, prisms and golden glamour, ‘The Optimist Series’ celebrates the coffee making routine — the familiarity of the flavour, the warmth of the mug in our hand and that first delectable sip. The series is an ode to joyous mornings, encouraging Starbucks and The Label Life consumers to indulge in every opportunity to be optimistic.

Having collaborated with global brands like Kate Spade, Rachel Zoe, Vera Wang etc, what brings you to tie up with a homegrown fashion brand like ‘The Label Life’?

Navin: At Tata Starbucks, we are always scouting for partners and opportunities which catalyzes our humane connections with our customers in a fun and engaged fashion. Very much like our global associations, this collaboration with The Label Life leverages and promotes the local entrepreneurs by coming together for an amalgamation of creative expansion and expression. The thoughtfully curated collection of elevated lifestyle essentials provides an opportunity for our joint consumer base to enjoy their cherished morning ritual of drinking coffee while reflecting on the treasured joys of life.

Elaborate a little about the #HereIsToJoy philosophy?

Malaika, Bipasha, Sussanne: The inspiration for this idea germinated from our larger goal of spreading positivity, hope and optimism in people’s lives. The engraved inscription “Here’s to Joy”, on the inside of the mugs is a conscious decision as it is a reinforcing reminder for our customers to take a quiet moment and choose joy before they kickstart their busy routines every day. The philosophy further strengthens our connection with our customers as this collaboration gives us an opportunity to be a part of their personal morning rituals.

Role of Srishti Charitable Trust, DARE and Athulya?

Navin: We at Starbucks are committed to being a neighbourhood store and a catalyst for change by bringing together our partners, customers and their communities to take positive action around the world. The joint association with Srishti Charitable Trust, supported by TATA Consumer Products & TATA Trusts, a centre for the education and empowerment of the special children and young adults of Munnar has helped us to develop a range of handcrafted essential accessories.

The differently gifted children join DARE School (Developmental Activities in Rehabilitative Education) between three and five years and when they are 18, get rehabilitated into one of the many different units at Srishti. The pouches from the collection are a beautiful rendition of the Optimist series and are an outcome of the efforts put in by the young adults at DARE. Athulya – the handmade paper unit, has helped create some beautiful notebooks for the Starbucks and The Label Life collaboration. The association with Srishti Charitable Trust, DARE & Athulya reinforces our commitment to help inspire our partners (employees), customers and the community we serve to create a positive change and to ensure that as a brand, we, ourselves and the lives we touch can continually flourish and thrive.

Future plans for the collaboration and introducing a wider range of merchandise?

Malaika, Bipasha, Sussanne: We are truly humbled by the heartwarming response to this immersive collection and more importantly by the reactions to the philosophy behind the collaboration. As part of Phase I of the launch, our collection features an assortment of drinkware and lifestyle accessories like mugs, notebooks and pouches bringing peace & joy to the everyday morning ritual of coffee aficionados. In terms of future prospects, considering the adulation, we are excited for what’s in store.

What are the touch points/avenues for consumers to purchase these accessories?

Malaika, Bipasha, Sussanne: Customers can brighten their mornings and make these handcrafted collectibles a part of their daily rituals by purchasing them at their nearest Starbucks store in India or by placing an order on The Label Life website.

