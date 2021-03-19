T-shirt is the ideal choice for a warm day, not all T-shirts are coordinated and effective for springtime convenience…writes Puja Gupta.

T-shirts are suitable and most lovely kind of cloth to men and women. Summer is here, and it’s time for our T-shirts to make a comeback after months of being overshadowed by hoodies and shirts. However, while the T-shirt is the ideal choice for a warm day, not all T-shirts are coordinated and effective for springtime convenience. You’ll struggle if you wear a bulky tee made of non-breathable material.

T-shirts have become extremely flexible in recent years and can be worn for many occasions. There are different styles of t-shirts and which one you wear is a personal choice. Here are a few suggestions by Shivam Soni, Founder & CEO, Beyoung Folks Private Limited that can help you make the right choice:

Super Hero look – A superhero t-shirt is just the thing to get your blood pumping and leave you feeling like a superhero while also making you look like one.

Motivational Tees – These t-shirts are great for your wardrobe because the imprinted quotes can inspire and motivate you.

Classic Plain style – Plain t-shirts exist in a vibrant array, or choice of colors that you can style in a variety of ways.

Sporty look – These t-shirts are all about the joy when you’re cheering for your favorite player or team in the crowd whether you’re a sports person or sports fan.

Cartoon tees for cartoon lovers – What child doesn’t like watching cartoons? These t-shirts will take you back to your childhood.

Before buying a summer T-shirt, certain fabric characteristics should be considered. The fabric should be light in weight so that it is easy to walk around in. It also has a function that circulates air around your body, keeping you cool and refreshed. It should be able to absorb enough moisture to quickly absorb all of your sweat. Most importantly, it should be cool and comfortable to wear.

Cotton is a perfect summer fabric. It’s made from plants, so it’s natural; it’s usually skin-friendly, durable, and can be extremely comfy. It is also odorless. In a nutshell, it’s a fantastic summer fabric! Linen is another great option for summertime. Linen, like cotton, is a natural fiber derived from the Linum plant. Linen’s values shine brightly in the summer. The skin will appreciate the loose, flowing fit and outstanding breathability.

Be sure to choose a fabric made out of cotton and the ideal T-shirt for comfort. You’ll be in great shape for summer if you do it this way!

