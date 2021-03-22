Bollywood celebrities have reacted sharply to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial remark on women wearing ripped jeans.

Earlier this week, while attending a workshop for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, CM Rawat made a remark about women wearing ripped jeans.

He spoke about a female co-passenger once on board a flight with him who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

This controversial remark didn’t go down well on social media and the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter.

Several Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the remark , voicing protest.

DPCC Women cell protest against new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat made a comment questioning the character of those who wear such jeans, at Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, March 19, 2021 (Pallav Paliwal)

Koena Mitra tweeted: “May Bjp rule for another 50 years but…. ripped jeans and boots will rock forever! Men don’t tell us what to wear! I wear shorts and snickers, I dance like a hip hopper, I chant Hanuman chalisa, I vote, I travel like a Gypsy and I cancel Men like him. Stop.”

Gul Panag tweeted a photo of herself wearing ripped jeans and captioned: “#RippedJeansTwitter”

Sona Mohapatra shared a photo of herself wearing a ripped long t shirt and wrote: “I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T shirt with my sanskari ghutnas showing!..& #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha!”

Shruti Seth tweeted: “Currently ripping all my jeans.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had on Wednesday evening reacted to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s comment. Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans, asking the CM to change his mentality.

“Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just…” Navya wrote.

Sharing her photo in ripped jeans, Navya wrote, “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly.”

However, she later deleted the post.

