Haryana’s Amit Khatri broke the under-20 national record to take the 10,000m race walk title as the 18th u-20 Federation Cup drew to a close on Wednesday at the TT Nagar Stadium.

Khatri, 17, clocked 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, winning by nearly half a minute from his state-mate Paramdeep Mor. He improved on the national record of 40:37.78 seconds set by Akshdeep Singh in Ranchi in 2018.

Rajasthan hammer thrower Bhagwati Choudhary missed the national u-20 record and the meet mark by a mere centimeter when she sent the ball and chain soaring over 52.33m. It was the closest anyone got to Seema Jhakar’s mark set in Lucknow in July 2009.

Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, a Youth Olympic Games finalist in 2018, went past the 16m mark for the first time since March 2019 and got the meet mark with a 16.01m jump on his fourth try.

Chatru Gumnaram (Rajasthan) won the 3000m title with a time of 9:45.87 seconds to improve on the 9:47.28 seconds meet record set by Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav in Chennai in 2014.

Madhya Pradesh’s Sunil Dawar completed the 1500-5000m double by winning the longer race in 14 minutes 45.78 seconds while Abhin Devadiga (Karnataka) and Delhi’s Taranjeet Kaur turned in impressive 200m sprints, winning the men’s and women’s races in 21.50 seconds and 24.11 seconds respectively.

