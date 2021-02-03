Mancini took charge of Italy in May 2018, after the Azzurri had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia under predecessor Giampiero Ventura…reports Asian Lite News

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that he would like to leave the Azzurri and return to club management after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Mancini took charge of Italy in May 2018, after the Azzurri had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia under predecessor Giampiero Ventura, reports Xinhua news agency.



Italy has since undergone a renaissance under Mancini, winning all 10 Euro 2020 qualifiers to secure a place at this summer’s delayed prestigious tournament.



However, the Inter Milan and Manchester City coach told Italian talk show Tiki Taka on Tuesday that he would prefer to step down and return to club management.



“I will no longer be the coach of the national team after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and I will return to coach a club,” he said.



Mancini also named three candidates to succeed him. “There are many coaches who can do it, such as Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Gian Piero Gasperini,” he said.



