India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here while H.S. Prannoy bowed out after a three-game defeat to Netherland’s Mark Caljouw.

Sourabh’s brother Sameer Verma was also knocked in the first round after losing to Srikanth 21-17, 18-21, 11-21 in a match that lasted an hour and one minute. Sourabh, meanwhile, beat Switzerland’s Christian Kirchmayr 21-19, 21-18 in 43 minutes.

Prannoy lost to Caljouw 19-21, 21-9, 17-21 in a match that lasted an hour and two minutes.

The second day of the Swiss Open sees India’s top singles and doubles players in action. Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu kicks off her tournament later in the day with a match against Turkish world no. 29 Neslihan Yigit while 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal faces Thailand’s Phittayapom Chaiwan.

Second-seeded doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play Scottish twin brothers Christopher and Matthew Grimley.

Mixed doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stunned Indonesian second seeded pair Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja on Tuesday. Rankireddy and Ashwini, ranked 19 on the world standings, secured a 21-18, 21-10 win over the world no. 8 pair to advance to the second round. They will now face Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, who beat Dutch pair Tiles van der Lecq and Deboa Jille 21-13, 21-15.

